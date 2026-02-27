5 cardiology groups to watch

Acquisitions, partnerships and new facility developments are heating up in the cardiology space as more procedures shift to the outpatient setting and systems look to expand access to critical services.

Here are five cardiology groups making recent industry moves:

1. Phoenix-based Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona opened its third practice in Tempe, Ariz., earlier this month. The practice is led by Cristina Pecci, DO, a cardiologist with clinical interests in cardiovascular disease management, advanced cardiac imaging, preventive cardiology and care informed by gender-specific patterns of heart disease. Services provided at the practice include on-site cardiovascular diagnostics, echocardiography, comprehensive cardiology evaluations and preventive care.

2. Lynnwood, Wash.-based independent cardiology practice CardioNow recently opened its Advanced Cardiac Center in Lynwood, Wash. Last year, the group partnered with CardioOne to expand cardiovascular care in the Pacific Northwest.

Mahesh Mulumudi, MD, and CEO of CardioNow, told Becker’s in 2025 that his motivation for starting an independent practice was to address issues with care delivery in the region.

“The biggest challenge and [one of the] biggest things that I’ve seen change in the healthcare landscape in the last 20 years is that care delivery is not smooth anymore,” he said. “It’s not what it used to be. In my opinion, patients could get in to see the providers promptly, get the tests that they need to be done promptly and then get the procedures. That’s a classic world that I used to live in, and that’s gone.”

3. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health Cardiology has opened two new office locations in South Carolina. In addition, Tidelands Health Cardiology has locations in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Tidelands Health, in collaboration with MUSC Health, supports four hospitals and more than 70 outpatient locations in North Carolina and South Carolina

4. Germantown, Tenn.-based Stern Cardiovascular Center has shifted to an independent clinic model. The practice was previously a Baptist Memorial Health Care-employed clinic. The two organizations will continue to work closely together, according to a Jan. 7 news release from Baptist. Stern Cardiovascular Center has 10 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

5. Atria Heart, part of Cardiovascular Associates of America, acquired Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants. Atria Heart, founded in 2015, operates under a physician-centered model backed by Cardiovascular Associates of America and now includes 9 offices and nearly 30 physicians and providers.