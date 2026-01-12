Tennessee cardiovascular practice transitions to independent model

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Germantown, Tenn.-based Stern Cardiovascular Center has shifted to an independent clinic model. 

The practice was previously a Baptist Memorial Health Care-employed clinic. The two organizations will continue to work closely together, according to a Jan. 7 news release from Baptist. 

The transition will not have any impact on patient care, and the new partnership will expand cardiac diagnostic and treatment options. 

Stern Cardiovascular Center has 10 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas, the release said. 

