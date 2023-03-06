5 Cardiology ASCs to know

Here are five cardiovascular ambulatory surgery centers to know:

CVA Heart Institute at Norton (Va.) Community Hospital Healthplex

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health opened the CVA Heart Institute at Norton Community Hospital Healthplex Feb. 7. The new location includes three cardiologists, including Chief Medical Officer Herb Ladley, MD, and offers imaging and cardiac rehabilitation services.

McLeod Cardiology Associates and McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation (Little River, S.C.)

McLeod Health opened two cardiac-focused centers in the McLeod Seacoast Medical Park Feb. 2. McLeod Cardiology Associates and McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation will be able to care for an estimated 45,000 patients through a variety of services, including imaging, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and vascular surgery, according to its website.

Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi (Hattiesburg)

Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi opened Sept. 27 to become the first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center in the state. The center was developed through a partnership between Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic and offers a variety of services, including coronary angioplasty and pacemaker and defibrillator implantation.

Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center (Salem, Ore.)

Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center features a flex operating room, two cardiac cath labs and 12 pre- and postoperative stations. The 8,600 square-foot center opened March 23, 2022, to become the first single-specialty cardiovascular ASC certified in Oregon.

Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania (Camp Hill)

Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania became the first center in the state to perform a coronary intervention in a non-hospital setting Dec. 19, 2022, according to its website. The center opened in July of 2022 and is independent and physician-owned.