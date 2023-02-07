McLeod Health opens medical office building housing orthopedics, cardiology

McLeod Health has opened a new medical office building on its Seacoast campus in Little River, S.C.

The new medical office building will house McLeod Orthopedics Seacoast, McLeod Cardiology Associates and McLeod Cardiac Rehabilitation, providing more space to grow McLeod's orthopedic and cardiology programs.

The 20,000-square-foot orthopedics practice will be located on the first floor, with the ability to serve 100,000 patients a year. The cardiology facilities will have the ability to care for 45,000 patients a year.

McLeod Health currently has 37 physician practices and has hired 78 new providers in the last five years, according to a Feb. 7 press release.