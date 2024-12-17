4 cardiology data breaches in 2024

Here are four data breaches and privacy events affecting cardiology practices in 2024, as reported by Becker's.

1. Schaumbaug, Ill.-based Chicago Cardiology Institute experienced a data privacy event.

2. Cardiology Associates of Mobile (Ala.) experienced a data breach.

3. Ransomware syndicate RansomHub claimed that it has acquired one terabyte of patient data from Midlothian-based Cardiology of Virginia.

4. Birmingham-based Alabama Cardiovascular Group filed a report with HHS confirming that 280,000 individuals were impacted by a data breach.