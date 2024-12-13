Chicago Cardiology Institute suffers data breach: 5 things to know

Schaumbaug, Ill.-based Chicago Cardiology Institute experienced a data privacy event, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the institute.

Here are five things to know:

1. On July 16, 2024, an unauthorized third party gained access to a single account within the company's email tenant.

2. Chicago Cardiology secured the email environment and launched an internal investigation upon discovery of the unauthorized access.

3. The investigation found that personal information relating to individuals' name, referring physician's name, date of birth, reason for appointment and insurance provider included in an internal email attachment may have been accessed during the event.

4. Chicago Cardiology immediately implemented enhancements to its systems, security and practices following the incident.

5. Chicago Cardiology Institute supports three locations throughout Illinois.