Ransomware syndicate RansomHub claims that it has acquired one terabyte of patient data from Midlothian-based Cardiology of Virginia, according to an Oct. 23 report from DataBreaches.net.

RansomHub has subsequently leaked stolen data from the practice, including a file list, YouTube video and other files.

On Oct. 11, data from the attack was put up for sale on BreachForums. Cardiology of Virginia has not posted an update to their website confirming or denying any breach, according to the report.