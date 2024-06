Here are three updates on the cardiology industry, as reported by Becker's since June 10:

1. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot facility in Humble.

2. Boston Scientific plans to acquire carotid artery device specialist Silk Road Medical for $1.26 billion, further expanding its cardiology portfolio.

3. Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital is set to open a cardiology clinic for a new cardiology clinic.