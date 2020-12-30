Wisconsin medical office building with surgery center sells for $3.78M

KW Commercial sold a two-story medical office building in Hudson, Wis., for $3.78 million, REjournals reported Dec. 30.

The building houses a number of medical practices including The Oral Surgery Center.

Park Place Holdings purchased the building from Carmichael Professional Building.

The medical office building sits on 3.21 acres of land in Hudson.

