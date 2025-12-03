What Surgery Partners has been up to in the past 60 days

Here are four updates to know about Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC giant Surgery Partners, as reported by Becker’s since Oct. 2:

Justin Oppenheimer was appointed to serve as the company’s next COO and national group president. Surgery Partners revised its full-year 2025 guidance downward to $3.275 billion to $3.3 billion in revenue and $535 million to $540 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 6.6% year over year, reaching $821.5 million. A healthcare facility anchored by an ASC operated by Surgery Partners was purchased by Mediplex Property Group in a sale-leaseback transaction.