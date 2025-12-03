Georgia man ordered to pay $7.2M for physician kickback scheme

A Georgia man was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $7.2 million in restitution for a scheme involving illegal physician kickbacks to get Medicare beneficiaries to accept medically unnecessary genetic tests, the Justice Department said in a Dec. 2 news release.
What happened?
- Patrick Moore, of Peach Tree, Ga., directed a network of recruiters to target beneficiaries and collect their insurance info, DNA samples and physicians’ orders, then funneled these to labs. To hide per-referral kickbacks, he used sham invoices listing fake hourly work, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute.
- He received about $4.3 million in kickbacks, while labs tied to the scheme billed Medicare roughly $24 million and were paid about $7.2 million for the unnecessary tests.
- He pleaded guilty in May 2025 to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to pay/receive illegal kickbacks.