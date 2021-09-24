ValueHealth in the past 90 days: 4 updates 

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is one of the largest ASC companies, with more than 3,000 affiliated physicians. 

Here are four updates from the health system in the past 90 days:

1. New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center and ValueHealth teamed up to expand value-based surgical care access. The partnership forms New York City’s first ASC network focused on value-based surgical care, including bundled payment programs with a warranty. 

2. ValueHealth is launching an outpatient bariatric and metabolic hyperspecialty offering, dubbed ValueHealth NovaCore. NovaCore will use a value-based, scalable model to offer bariatric and metabolic surgery in both multispecialty centers and standalone NovaCore centers. 

3. ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa. The 18,600-square-foot facility will feature two operating rooms and an overnight suite with eight guest rooms that provide residence close to the ASC.

4. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Boca Raton-based Ortho Florida for a network of orthopedic-focused ASCs. The joint venture plans to expand value-based care through the development of multiple ASCs focused on hyperspecialty orthopedic programs.

