NY's No. 1 ASC inks bundled payment partnership

New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center and ValueHealth are teaming up to expand value-based surgical care access, the companies announced Sept. 16. 

The partnership will form New York City’s first ASC network focused on value-based surgical care, including bundled payment programs with a warranty. 

The deal is a "dramatic shift from the region’s traditional fee-for-service payment models," the news release said, and will connect Gramercy Surgery Center to Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth's network of ASCs. 

Newsweek ranked two of the multispecialty Gramercy Surgery Center locations as New York's No. 1 and No. 2 ASC in 2021, both in New York City. 

