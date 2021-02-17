USPI's 2021 plans, how the major ASC management companies fared in 2020 and more: 3 ASC company notes

Here are three updates on ASC companies over the past week:

1. Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated since Feb. 9.

2. Despite the pandemic last year, two of the three largest ASC chains in the U.S. managed to grow through acquisitions and new ASC development. Read a comparison of United Surgical Partners International, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' 2020 here.

3. USPI shared its fourth-quarter financial report. In an earnings call, Tenet leaders discussed 2021 growth plans, including allocating $150 million to $200 million for ASC acquisitions.

