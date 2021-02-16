How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Feb. 9: $51.69

Feb. 10: $49.66

Feb. 11: $50.53

Feb. 12: $49.83

Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.08

Percent change: -3.11 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Feb. 9: $175.44

Feb. 10: $174.79

Feb. 11: $175.56

Feb. 12: $173.58

Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $172.35

Percent change: -1.76 percent

Surgery Partners:

Feb. 9: $35.25

Feb. 10: $35.58

Feb. 11: $36.25

Feb. 12: $36.46

Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $37.35

Percent change: 5.96 percent

