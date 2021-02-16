How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Feb. 9: $51.69
Feb. 10: $49.66
Feb. 11: $50.53
Feb. 12: $49.83
Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.08
Percent change: -3.11 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Feb. 9: $175.44
Feb. 10: $174.79
Feb. 11: $175.56
Feb. 12: $173.58
Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $172.35
Percent change: -1.76 percent
Surgery Partners:
Feb. 9: $35.25
Feb. 10: $35.58
Feb. 11: $36.25
Feb. 12: $36.46
Feb. 16 (at 11 a.m. EST): $37.35
Percent change: 5.96 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.