The most expensive medical office building sales so far this year

Carly Behm

The medical real estate space has been active so far in 2021. Here are six recent deals costing at least $10 million:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate purchased an orthopedics-focused medical office building and ASC in Leland, N.C., for $23.7 million.

2. Healthcare Realty Trust acquired a medical office building in North Carolina for $11.58 million

3. White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million

4. La Salle Investment Management acquired a Beverly Hills, Calif., medical office building with ASC for $74.4 million.

5. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Healthcare Trust of America purchased Durham. N.C.-based Duke Medical Plaza for more than $16 million.

6. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a $23.6 million transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors, a national healthcare real estate advisory firm.

