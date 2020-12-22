Tenet getting out of urgent care, surprise billing law on the way & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

On the heels of a $1.1 billion deal to acquire up to 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development, Tenet Healthcare is planning to sell its urgent care platform in the first quarter of 2021. Read more.

Congress is expected to pass legislation around surprise medical billing in its COVID-19 year-end relief package. Read more.

A bill that would allow more New Jersey facilities to perform certain cardiac interventions passed the full state Senate with a 35-1 vote on Dec. 17. Read more.

Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealth Group on Dec. 10 published new research touting the major advantages of moving routine joint replacements from hospitals to ASCs. Read more.

Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services issued a memo updating guidelines on non-essential invasive procedure cancellations to wholly exclude ASCs.

Medical Facilities Corporation, a company that owns interest in specialty hospitals and ASCs across the U.S., appointed a new board member on Dec. 18 after former chair Marilynne Day-Linton retired from the board.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Gastrointestinal Associates in Jackson, Miss., expanding its presence into an eighth state.

Anchor Health Properties closed three transactions to acquire medical office buildings, the firm announced Dec. 15.

More articles on surgery centers:

New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.