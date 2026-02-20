8 hospital deals in 1 month

Hospital consolidation continued in the past month, with health systems across the U.S. signing and closing merger, acquisition and transfer agreements.

Several of the transactions involve financially distressed facilities, nonprofit conversions and strategic regional expansions.

Here are eight hospital deals to know in the last month:

1. The Bristow (Okla.) Hospital Authority joined Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System under a five-year lease agreement as Saint Francis Bristow. Saint Francis received approval from the Bristow City Council for the takeover in late November, however, the health system has served the Bristow area since 2023 with its Warren Clinic location.

2. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit public charity, Prime Healthcare Foundation, acquired Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare on Feb. 16. The foundation received Maine’s approval to acquire Central Maine Healthcare in late November after sharing plans to acquire it in January 2025.

3. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has transferred its Madison Heights hospital to Warren, Mich.-based Trillium Health Care Management, which plans to convert the site into an inpatient behavioral health facility.

4. Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center signed a letter of intent to join Monument Health, also based in Rapid City.The parties plan to sign definitive agreements under the LOI and close the transaction this spring. In conjunction with the deal, while many Rapid City Medical Center physicians will join Monument Health, other physicians will continue to serve the community by remaining independent or joining other practices.

5, CHS completed the sale of its three Pennsylvania hospitals to newly formed nonprofit Tenor Health Foundation for $33 million plus a $15 million promissory note from the buyer. Under the deal, Tenor, a newly formed nonprofit, acquired Regional Hospital of Scranton (186 beds), Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton (122 beds) and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital (369 beds). With the sale, CHS exited Pennsylvania.

6. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health has received an emergency certificate-of-need application approval from Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy to acquire Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital from bankrupt Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

7. Chicago-based CommonSpirit has signed a letter of intent to transfer ownership of three additional hospitals to Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System. The non-binding agreement includes CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health Turtle Lake and CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison (N.D.). If finalized, the move would expand Altru’s footprint further west in North Dakota.

8. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has signed a definitive agreement to sell Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala., to Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System for $450 million. The deal includes all of the assets tied to the 180-bed hospital and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.