Surgery Partners' last 5 years: A recap

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC companies in the U.S., with more than 180 facilities and 4,000 physicians.

Here's a growth breakdown of the company in the last five years:

2022:

Surgery Partners expects to grow its earnings by $375 million to $385 million. During the second quarter, the company's revenue jumped 13.3 percent over last year's second quarter, to $615.4 million.

Surgery Partners inked a deal with Privia Health, a Montana-based physician clinic technology company. In May, the company also announced a deal with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care.

Surgery Partners' growth in orthopedics is expected to merge with ValueHealth's musculoskeletal-focused programming to create a comprehensive suite of orthopedic services. The partnership will also try to capitalize on cardiology's migration to outpatient settings.

2021:

The company's adjusted EBITDA jumped 32.3 percent in 2021 over the prior year period, to $339.6 million. Surgery Partners also reported a 9.6 percent increase in same-facility case volume for the quarter and 17.6 percent for the year.

At the end of the year, Surgery Partners had 126 surgical facilities.

2020:

Surgery Partners reported full-year revenue for of $1.86 billion. The company also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

Surgery Partners reported 116 ASCs and 17 short-stay surgical hospitals across 30 states to end the year.

2019:

Surgery Partners had more than 180 locations nationwide and 4,000 affiliated physicians. The company's revenues increased 3.4 percent to $1.8 billion from the prior year and adjusted revenues increased 2.8 percent to $1.9 billion. Same-facility revenues increased 7.6 percent over the prior year.

2018:

Surgery Partners' revenue increased 32.1 percent from the year prior to $1.8 billion and adjusted revenues increased 34.6 percent to $1.8 billion. The company also more than doubled the size of its physician recruiting team.

The company had 109 ASCs, the fifth most of the nation's surgery center chains at the time, according to a report from VMG Health.