Surgery Partners' earnings, the potential of a Biden presidency & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the U.S. Nov. 7, The New York Times reports. Here's what his presidency can mean for ASCs.

A former surgical technician at New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center allegedly was denied overtime pay despite requirements to work overtime, according to a lawsuit filed in New York's Southern District Court Nov. 5. Read more.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners reported $496.1 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, a 9.8 percent year-over-year increase, the company reported Nov. 4. Read more.

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners completed its 16th post-formation transaction, acquiring Baltimore-based Omni Eye Specialists.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a new outpatient center in Greensburg, Pa., according to a Nov. 6 press release.

Northwest Eye Surgeons is seeking permission to build a surgery center in Seattle.

Southeast Gastro, an affiliate of Miami-based Gastro Health, is expanding its space in Birmingham, Ala.

Anchor Health Properties purchased three medical office buildings in Charlotte, N.C., for $50 million.

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has become a minority partner in an Ohio-based physician-owned hospital.

Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Greenfield, Wis.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Hinsdale (Ill.) Gastroenterology Associates and Carl Calandra, DO.

Healthcare Trust of America opened a 125,000-square-foot medical office building in Cary, N.C.

