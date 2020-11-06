Gramercy Surgery Center denied overtime pay to surgical tech, lawsuit alleges

A former surgical technician at New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center allegedly was denied overtime pay despite requirements to work overtime, according to a lawsuit filed in New York's Southern District Court Nov. 5.

Deshika Gaymon worked at Gramercy's location in the city's Queens borough as a surgical technician from February 2020 until Sept. 15, the lawsuit said. When she began, she worked 30-hour weeks, and starting in May, she worked 45-hour weeks.

Ms. Gaymon worked on salary, but wasn't compensated when she was required to work overtime, the lawsuit alleged. She didn't receive breaks or meal periods, the suit alleged.

The lawsuit alleged Gramercy didn't maintain accurate records of the hours worked and failed to pay Ms. Gaymon overtime compensation.

Jeffrey Flynn, administrator of Gramercy, told Becker's ASC Review the center plans to file a legal response to the suit and said the allegations were untrue.

An attorney for Ms. Gaymon didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's ASC Review for comment Nov. 6.

Read the lawsuit here.

Note: This story will be updated with details as the case proceeds.

