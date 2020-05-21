﻿South Carolina gets proposal for $2.4M ASC renovation — 3 details

RMC Ambulatory Surgery Center in Orangeburg, S.C., is awaiting state approval to undertake a $2.4 million renovation project, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

What you should know:

1. The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties — which is doing business as RMC Ambulatory Surgery Center — applied to renovate its existing 10,016-square-foot ambulatory surgery facility.

2. The renovation would equip the facility with six operating rooms.

3. RMC Ambulatory Surgery Center's application was received April 15.

