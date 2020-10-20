Optum reports Q3 revenues & more — 10 ASC industry notes

Here are 10 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Optum continued to report revenue increases amid the pandemic, seeing a 21 percent jump in year-over-year revenue for the third quarter. Read more.

The Colorado Court of Appeals reversed a $7 million judgment against Surgery Center at Lone Tree (Colo.) on Oct. 15, saying the ASC should not have been held vicariously liable for a spine surgeon's alleged malpractice. Read more.

More than 300 members of two healthcare-focused unions in Hawaii protested in response to Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's decision to close an ASC and discontinue gastroenterology services at Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office.

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health's plans to build a medical complex and surgery center on donated land worth $2 million are being challenged by Mobile-based competitor Infirmary Health.

Surgeries at Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Surgery Center have been suspended, and others across the health system have been relocated to free up staff as COVID-19 cases rise.

An ASC development is underway in Paradise Valley, Ariz., according to Marwan Tamimi, an architect working on the project. Phoenix-based Surgery Center Services of America is involved in the development.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart opened a $19 million outpatient medical facility Oct. 12, with six operating rooms for outpatient surgery.

Waco-based Heart of Texas Surgery Center recently performed two heart procedures in an ASC, according to administrator Debbie Smith.

The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health recently broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo.

Houston anesthesiologist Rezik Saqer, MD, received a seven-year prison sentence Oct. 9 for his role in a $5 million healthcare fraud scheme tied to "multiple patient deaths," according to the Department of Justice.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.