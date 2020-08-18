North Carolina ASC says PPP loan not as large as government reported & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

A new lawsuit accuses Cigna of violating the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act by improperly denying nearly $400,000 in COVID-19-related claims. Read more.

An ASC in Wilmington, N.C., reported that the U.S. Small Business Administration overstated how much money it received from the Paycheck Protection Program. Read more.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne, Texas.

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare put the final touches on its new ASC.

SK Medical Management expanded into Maryland, acquiring a medical office building with an ASC in Oxon Hill.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners named longtime Advisory Board Co. executive Laurie Sprung, PhD, to its board of directors.

The University of Illinois at Chicago will break ground on a 200,000-square-foot clinical building Aug. 13 that will contain a surgery center and specialty clinic.

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International has a medical office building in the works.

Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital purchased the land Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center sits on for $76 million, but who will operate the hospital going forward remains disputed.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.