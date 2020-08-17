Imaging provider sues Cigna for nearly $400K over allegedly improper denials

A new lawsuit accuses Cigna of violating the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act by improperly denying nearly $400,000 in COVID-19-related claims, according to Law360 and Radiology Business.

Rochelle Park, N.J.-based Open MRI Imaging is suing Cigna for $398,665, along with any corresponding interest, legal fees and other expenses.

The radiology and imaging provider alleges Cigna refused to pay claims submitted between February and July for COVID-19-related diagnostics and treatment without elaborating on why they were denied or considered duplicative.

"The grounds for rejecting plaintiff's claims were, upon information and belief, false and invalid," Open MRI says in its complaint.

