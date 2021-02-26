New leadership, SCA's latest plans and more: 4 ASC company notes

Here are four updates from ASC companies over the past week:

1. ASC Inc. introduced Stephanie Tarry as its new executive vice president. Read more here.

2. Surgical Care Affiliates has plans to build a new ASC in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health. More details here.

3. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has sold 121 hospitals over the last six years and is nearing the end of a multiyear divestiture plan, and at the same time, the system has invested heavily into the outpatient space. Read more here.

4. Here's the latest numbers from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares.

More articles on surgery centers:

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

23 ASCs adding robotics in 2020

6 interesting ASC deals in the last year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.