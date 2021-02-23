How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Feb. 17: $50.24
Feb. 18: $49.95
Feb. 19: $50.90
Feb. 22: $50.52
Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.45
Percent change: 0.42 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Feb. 17: $176.50
Feb. 18: $174.78
Feb. 19: $177.46
Feb. 22: $174.82
Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $174.41
Percent change: -1.18 percent
Surgery Partners:
Feb. 17: $37.36
Feb. 18: $36.95
Feb. 19: $39.20
Feb. 22: $38.29
Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $38.48
Percent change: 3 percent
