How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Feb. 17: $50.24

Feb. 18: $49.95

Feb. 19: $50.90

Feb. 22: $50.52

Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $50.45

Percent change: 0.42 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Feb. 17: $176.50

Feb. 18: $174.78

Feb. 19: $177.46

Feb. 22: $174.82

Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $174.41

Percent change: -1.18 percent

Surgery Partners:

Feb. 17: $37.36

Feb. 18: $36.95

Feb. 19: $39.20

Feb. 22: $38.29

Feb. 23 (at 11 a.m. EST): $38.48

Percent change: 3 percent

