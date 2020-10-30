Minnesota surgery center begins $11M expansion

St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center has embarked on an $11 million project to renovate and expand its surgery center to accommodate increased demand, the SC Times reported Oct. 29.

The surgery center is also adding equipment to handle additional sterile processing requirements. The center's total joint replacements and spine surgeries have grown over the last three years. Both procedures require more space and equipment. The expansion will add 13,000 square feet, including 7,500 square feet for sterile processing equipment.

The current space for sterile equipment will be converted to two larger operating rooms. The surgical center will have 11 operating rooms after the remodel, expected to be complete next fall.

