Mercy Hospital acquires established campus for $106M+

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City paid nearly $106.5 million to acquire the property where it established its Mercy Edmond (Okla.) campus, The Oklahoman reported Oct. 17.

Before its recent purchase, Mercy Hospital did not own the two three-story buildings that made up its Mercy Edmond campus, which opened in 2014 and underwent expansion from 2017-19.

Healthcare Realty Trust developed the property in collaboration with Mercy. Mercy's acquisition has been planned from the start. The seller was HR Acquisition I, an arm of Healthcare Realty Trust.

The newer 60,773-square-foot building at Mercy Edmond houses an outpatient surgery center, an emergency department, specialty physician offices and a wellness center. Imaging and lab services are also available there.

