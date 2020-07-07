How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

June 30: $18.10

July 1: $18.48

July 2: $18.22

July 6: $18.61

July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.31

Percent change: 1.16 percent

HCA Healthcare:

June 30: $96.93

July 1: $98.09

July 2: $97.95

July 6: $98.74

July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $98.02

Percent change: 1.12 percent

Surgery Partners:

June 30: $11.57

July 1: $11.58

July 2: $11.18

July 6: $11.77

July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.60

Percent change: 0.26 percent

