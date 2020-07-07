How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
June 30: $18.10
July 1: $18.48
July 2: $18.22
July 6: $18.61
July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.31
Percent change: 1.16 percent
HCA Healthcare:
June 30: $96.93
July 1: $98.09
July 2: $97.95
July 6: $98.74
July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $98.02
Percent change: 1.12 percent
Surgery Partners:
June 30: $11.57
July 1: $11.58
July 2: $11.18
July 6: $11.77
July 7 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $11.60
Percent change: 0.26 percent
