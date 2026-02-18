5 surgeons making headlines

Surgeons across the U.S. are making headlines for clinical milestones, leadership moves and ventures beyond medicine.

From operating on professional athletes to stepping into academic leadership and launching scholarship opportunities, and even entering the political arena, these physicians are shaping healthcare and their communities in new ways.

Here are five surgeons who made headlines in February, as reported by Becker’s:

Travis Maak, MD, operated on Utah Jazz player Jaren Jackson Jr.. Dr. Maak removed a localized pigmented villonodular synovitis growth in Mr. Jackson’s left knee.

Val Gene Iven, MD, retired from his role as head team physician for Oklahoma State University Athletics. Dr. Iven had served in the role since 2007 and worked in college athletics for more than three decades. He previously served as head team physician for the Knoxville-based University of Tennessee and has held leadership roles with the NCAA and Big 12 Conference.

John Cowan, MD, a neurosurgeon from Cartersville, Ga., announced that he will run for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District seat as a Republican. He previously ran for the state’s 14th Congressional District seat and lost to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a runoff.

John O’Toole, MD, was named chair of neurological surgery at Chicago-based Rush University. Dr. O’Toole, who previously served as co-director of neurosciences at Rush, will oversee the department’s clinical, academic and research efforts in the role.

5. Wendell Bulmer, DO, an orthopedic surgeon, opened applications for the 2026 cycle of his namesake scholarship for undergraduate students pursuing medical school. The Dr. Wendell Bulmer Scholarship for Medical Students will award a one-time $1,000 grant to a student who demonstrates a commitment to osteopathic principles and whole-person care.