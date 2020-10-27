How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Oct. 21: $28.48

Oct. 22: $27.97

Oct. 23: $29.17

Oct. 26: $28.45

Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.64

Percent change: -2.95 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Oct. 21: $136.08

Oct. 22: $135.21

Oct. 23: $136.67

Oct. 26: $135.59

Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.09

Percent change: -2.2 percent

Surgery Partners:

Oct. 21: $22.17

Oct. 22: $21.75

Oct. 23: $22.47

Oct. 26: $21.90

Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $21.84

Percent change: -1.49 percent

