How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Oct. 21: $28.48
Oct. 22: $27.97
Oct. 23: $29.17
Oct. 26: $28.45
Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.64
Percent change: -2.95 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Oct. 21: $136.08
Oct. 22: $135.21
Oct. 23: $136.67
Oct. 26: $135.59
Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.09
Percent change: -2.2 percent
Surgery Partners:
Oct. 21: $22.17
Oct. 22: $21.75
Oct. 23: $22.47
Oct. 26: $21.90
Oct. 27 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $21.84
Percent change: -1.49 percent
