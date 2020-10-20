How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Oct. 14: $28.47
Oct. 15: $29.32
Oct. 16: $28.95
Oct. 19: $28.19
Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.72
Percent change: 0.88 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Oct. 14: $134.91
Oct. 15: $137.86
Oct. 16: $135.12
Oct. 19: $134.43
Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $135.84
Percent change: 0.69 percent
Surgery Partners:
Oct. 14: $23.60
Oct. 15: $24
Oct. 16: $23.64
Oct. 19: $22.57
Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.42
Percent change: -5 percent
