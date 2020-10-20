How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Oct. 14: $28.47

Oct. 15: $29.32

Oct. 16: $28.95

Oct. 19: $28.19

Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.72

Percent change: 0.88 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Oct. 14: $134.91

Oct. 15: $137.86

Oct. 16: $135.12

Oct. 19: $134.43

Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $135.84

Percent change: 0.69 percent

Surgery Partners:

Oct. 14: $23.60

Oct. 15: $24

Oct. 16: $23.64

Oct. 19: $22.57

Oct. 20 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $22.42

Percent change: -5 percent

