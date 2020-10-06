How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Sept. 30: $24.50

Oct. 1: $24.88

Oct. 2: $25.85

Oct. 5: $27.84

Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.85

Percent change: 13.67 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Sept. 30: $124.63

Oct. 1: $124.52

Oct. 2: $127.04

Oct. 5: $130.18

Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $130.56

Percent change: 4.76 percent

Surgery Partners:

Sept. 30: $21.90

Oct. 1: $22.72

Oct. 2: $23.35

Oct. 5: $24.14

Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $24.24

Percent change: 10.68 percent

