How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Sept. 30: $24.50
Oct. 1: $24.88
Oct. 2: $25.85
Oct. 5: $27.84
Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $27.85
Percent change: 13.67 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Sept. 30: $124.63
Oct. 1: $124.52
Oct. 2: $127.04
Oct. 5: $130.18
Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $130.56
Percent change: 4.76 percent
Surgery Partners:
Sept. 30: $21.90
Oct. 1: $22.72
Oct. 2: $23.35
Oct. 5: $24.14
Oct. 6 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $24.24
Percent change: 10.68 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion
3 ASCs launching total joint programs
4 ASCs installing total joint robots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.