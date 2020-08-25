How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Aug. 19: $28.48
Aug. 20: $27.18
Aug. 21: $26.60
Aug. 24: $27.68
Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $26.79
Percent change: -5.94 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Aug. 19: $133.02
Aug. 20: $131.15
Aug. 21: $132.54
Aug. 24: $134.38
Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $131.87
Percent change: -0.86 percent
Surgery Partners:
Aug. 19: $19.09
Aug. 20: $18.45
Aug. 21: $17.79
Aug. 24: $18.25
Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.05
Percent change: -5.45 percent
