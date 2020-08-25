How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Aug. 19: $28.48

Aug. 20: $27.18

Aug. 21: $26.60

Aug. 24: $27.68

Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $26.79

Percent change: -5.94 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Aug. 19: $133.02

Aug. 20: $131.15

Aug. 21: $132.54

Aug. 24: $134.38

Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $131.87

Percent change: -0.86 percent

Surgery Partners:

Aug. 19: $19.09

Aug. 20: $18.45

Aug. 21: $17.79

Aug. 24: $18.25

Aug. 25 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $18.05

Percent change: -5.45 percent

