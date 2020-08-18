How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
Aug: 12: $29.30
Aug. 13: $28.25
Aug. 14: $29.08
Aug. 17: $29.11
Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.26
Percent change: -3.55 percent
HCA Healthcare:
Aug: 12: $132.07
Aug. 13: $130.67
Aug. 14: $134.42
Aug. 17: $134.30
Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.35
Percent change: 0.97 percent
Surgery Partners:
Aug: 12: $20.30
Aug. 13: $19.39
Aug. 14: $19.73
Aug. 17: $19.91
Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.04
Percent change: -6.21 percent
