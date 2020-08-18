How Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares performed this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

Aug: 12: $29.30

Aug. 13: $28.25

Aug. 14: $29.08

Aug. 17: $29.11

Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $28.26

Percent change: -3.55 percent

HCA Healthcare:

Aug: 12: $132.07

Aug. 13: $130.67

Aug. 14: $134.42

Aug. 17: $134.30

Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $133.35

Percent change: 0.97 percent

Surgery Partners:

Aug: 12: $20.30

Aug. 13: $19.39

Aug. 14: $19.73

Aug. 17: $19.91

Aug. 18 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $19.04

Percent change: -6.21 percent

