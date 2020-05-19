How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
May 13: $16.67
May 14: $16.69
May 15: $17.16
May 18: $20.50
May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.21
Percent change: 21.24 percent
HCA Healthcare:
May 13: $100.31
May 14: $98
May 15: $98.83
May 18: $105.49
May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $104.04
Percent change: 3.72 percent
Surgery Partners:
May 13: $9.96
May 14: $9.56
May 15: $9.87
May 18: $12.22
May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $12.19
Percent change: 22.39 percent
