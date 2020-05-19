How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

May 13: $16.67

May 14: $16.69

May 15: $17.16

May 18: $20.50

May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $20.21

Percent change: 21.24 percent

HCA Healthcare:

May 13: $100.31

May 14: $98

May 15: $98.83

May 18: $105.49

May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $104.04

Percent change: 3.72 percent

Surgery Partners:

May 13: $9.96

May 14: $9.56

May 15: $9.87

May 18: $12.22

May 19 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $12.19

Percent change: 22.39 percent

