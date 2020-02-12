Firm acquires ASC building in North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.-based Blue Ridge Surgery Center was acquired by Flagship Healthcare Properties, a healthcare real estate firm.

Four highlights:

1. The 20,962-square-foot ASC is adjacent to a medical office building that Flagship already owns and manages. It is also near the 559-bed UNC Rex Hospital.

2. Flagship acquired the multispecialty ASC through its private real estate investment trust.

3. Flagship will provide asset management services as the building's new owner.

4. Blue Ridge Surgery Center is affiliated with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

More articles on transactions/valuation:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.