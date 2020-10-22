Bankruptcy judge allows Washington health system's sale of vacant hospital, medical office building housing ASC

Yakima, Wash.-based Astria Health received federal approval to sell the vacant Astria Regional Medical Center and neighboring medical office building to an investment group for $20 million, the Yakima Herald reports.

The judge said the health system showed sound business judgment in securing the deal. Astria's creditors did not object either.

The investment group will close the deal by Dec. 1. The group plans to use both buildings for healthcare.

The medical office building currently houses Astria's ASC. The ASC will remain after the sale. The firm plans to bring in other tenants next fall.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.