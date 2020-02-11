ASCs celebrate 50 years & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

This week, on Feb. 12, the ASC industry celebrates its 50th anniversary. According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, the first ASC was established in 1970 by Wallace Reed, MD, and John Ford, MD, in Phoenix. Read more.

Envision Healthcare CEO Christopher Holden departed the company Feb. 5, for unspecified reasons. Read more.

River Ridge Surgical Suites in Jeffersonville, Ind., opened in January 2020.

Paul Thomas, MD, performed the first surgery at Franklin-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee's new surgery center Feb. 6.

OrthoVirginia's David Novak, MD, performed Northern Virginia's first navigated shoulder replacement.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Association COO Steve Miller left the organization Feb. 6.

Construction on the Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up this summer.

Hoag Orthopedic Institute partnered with Diagnostic and Interventional Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., marking the health system's first expansion into Los Angeles County.

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, is now offering total hip replacements as well as total and partial knee replacements with Stryker's Mako robotic system.

Covenant Physician Partners appointed three executives to its leadership team as it pivots from being an ASC-focused company to a physician services company.

A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit is in the middle of deciding a case from two physicians arguing the state's certificate-of-need laws are unconstitutional and protect existing outpatient surgical facilities while stymying potential competitors. Read more.

