ASC chain with 3,000+ physicians strengthening outpatient partnerships

ValueHealth, a Leawood, Kan.-based ASC company, has more than 3,000 affiliated physicians in more than 30 states and is growing its outpatient network with strategic partnerships.

Three key partnerships from the past six months:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners affiliated with ValueHealth to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across its surgery centers. Through the partnership, Surgery Partners will manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four more in development. The company's orthopedic growth is projected to align with ValueHealth's musculoskeletal-focused programming to create a comprehensive portfolio of services and capitalize on cardiology's migration to outpatient settings.

2. ValueHealth and NCH Healthcare System are developing a network of ASCs in Southwest Florida with local physicians, including a multispecialty ASC in Bonita Springs and a hyperspecialty orthopedic ASC on the NCH Baker Hospital downtown campus in Naples. ValueHealth's ASC network comprises more than 30 health system partners.

3. ValueHealth expanded its partnership with Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Alex Vaccaro, MD, PhD, the group's president, told Becker's Spine Review. The orthopedic group strengthened its longstanding partnership with ValueHealth to bolster its presence in Northern New Jersey.