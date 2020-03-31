AMA trying to save private practices during COVID-19 & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare named Richard Hammett president of HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division, effective June 1.

Spectrum Vision Partners expanded into Pennsylvania through affiliations with Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Eye Center and Bethlehem-based Valley Eye Surgical Center.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care released a set of infection control guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

The American Medical Association created three resources to assist private practice clinicians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

Portland, Maine-based InterMed furloughed more than a third of its staff and temporarily closed its surgery center and audiology and physical therapy departments.

The first patient in Gothenburg, Neb., to be diagnosed with COVID-19 had surgery at North Platte (Neb.) Surgery Center before beginning to show symptoms.

Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center plans to increase its bed count by 30 percent to 50 percent through a series of strategic initiatives. The center plans to shift all surgical procedures to a local surgery center.

For-profit surgery center management company Surgicore is the group behind a business formed to acquire Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center.

