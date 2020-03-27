AMA creates resources for private practice clinicians

The American Medical Association created three resources to assist private practice clinicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. AMA released a financial checklist "for keeping private practice physicians in business," offered resources to help clinicians navigate nonessential care, and updated its guide for telemedicine.

2. AMA also noted several aspects of the yet-to-be-signed government stimulus bill that would help private practice clinicians.

3. AMA President Patrice Harris, MD, said COVID-19 is threatening the sustainability of private practices and that AMA is "urging the administration to expedite the creation of programs included in the stimulus legislation to enable the dissemination of financial support to meet the urgent need facing many physicians."

To access the AMA COVID-19 resource center, click here.

