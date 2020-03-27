AAAHC issues 5 COVID-19-related guidelines

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care released a set of infection control guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. Healthcare organizations can take additional steps to ensure their emergency preparedness plans are equipped to handle the COVID-19 outbreak.

2. Organizations should:

Review their written emergency preparedness plans to ensure the plans have steps to cover community outbreaks

Review infection control risk assessment and practices to ensure they align with CDC recommendations for managing COVID-19

Assess how much personal protective equipment is in stock and monitor potential alternatives in the marketplace

Implement contactless vendor services to ensure vendors and staff are protected

3. AAAHC recommends organizations postpone elective surgeries and increase prescreening measures for patients exhibiting symptoms or having completed recent travel. The association also recommends limiting the number of people in a facility through the use of telehealth, implementing visitor restrictions in waiting rooms and screening patients as they enter the office.

4. Organizations should also be proactive with environmental cleaning and hand hygiene.

5. Finally, the association recommends organizations designate an employee who will follow current COVID-19 updates and ensure the practice is kept up to date on current events and best practices.

