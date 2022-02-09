9 ASC real estate sales in last 2 weeks

Nine real estate sales involving ASCs that Becker's has covered in the last two weeks:

1. The Stonegate Office Park in Peoria, Ariz., sold for $1.82 million, seller SVN Desert Commercial Advisors said Feb. 5. The 77,924-square-foot building is near a cardiovascular ASC.

2. Indianapolis-based healthcare real estate firm Cornerstone Companies purchased a portfolio of ophthalmology properties on the West Coast. The 22,520-square-foot portfolio includes multiple buildings with both clinical and surgery center space.

3. First Step Holdings sold a 45,000-square-foot Chicago medical office building housing an ASC to an undisclosed private local buyer. The two-story building is anchored by Willow Springs Surgery Center, which is operated by Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois.

4. Principal Real Estate Investors has purchased for $24.9 million a 59,205-square-foot medical office building in Natick, Mass., that houses a surgery center that opened in early 2021. The property is anchored by joint-venture ASC New England Surgical Suites and Orthopedics New England.

5. Newport Lido Medical Center, a medical office complex in Newport Beach, Calif., has been sold for $125 million to real estate firm Lionstone Investments. The 146,510-square-foot property includes two surgery centers, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Surgery Center and Prime Surgical Center.

6. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Naples (Fla.) Surgical Center, an 86,300-square-foot surgical hospital and multispecialty care center, for an undisclosed amount.

7. The Newport Lido Medical Center, a 146,510-square-foot two-building complex anchored by Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Surgery Center and Prime Surgical Center, has been sold to Lionstone Investments for an undisclosed amount.

8. HREA | Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has sold the 12,718-square-foot Tri-City Surgery Center in Prescott, Ariz. Financial details were not disclosed.

9. Real estate firm Highgate Partners acquired the 63,671-square-foot Gulf Coast Professional Center, a building housing a large ASC in Biloxi, Miss.