6 deals with ASCs costing more than $10M

Here are six medical office building deals including ASCs that cost at least $10 million announced this year:

1. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona sold its medical office building and ASC real estate in a $23.6 million transaction facilitated by Fairfield Advisors.

2. White Oak Healthcare made its first acquisition in Nevada, a medical office building in Henderson, for $18.8 million. The building houses Coronado Medical and Surgery Center.

3. The building housing Southeast Eye Specialists in East Brainerd, Tenn., sold for $14.3 million.

4. La Salle Investment Management acquired a Beverly Hills, Calif., medical office building with ASC for $74.4 million.

5. A medical office building housing a surgery center and urgent care clinic in Burnsville, Minn., has sold for $52 million.

6. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a medical office property in Richmond, Va., for $32.5 million.