Building housing eye surgery center sells for $14.3M

The building housing Southeast Eye Specialists in East Brainerd, Tenn., sold for $14.3 million, thechattanoogan.com reports.

Southeast Medical Properties sold the building to Vcm Jarnigan, the publication reported March 4.

The building is four stories and 45,000 square feet.

Southeast Eye Specialists provides cataract, cornea, glaucoma, retina, LASIK, ophthalmic plastics, adult strabismus and pediatric eye care services.

