Michigan MOB acquired for $4.25M

Sanders Capital Partners has acquired a medical outpatient building in Madison, Miss., for $4.25 million, according to a March 4 news release.

The 10,135-square-foot facility, built in 2017, serves as the flagship location for Madison-based Positive Steps Fertility, a physician-led reproductive medicine practice with satellite locations across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Positive Steps Fertility was founded by Preston Parry, MD. The practice provides fertility diagnostics and treatments including IVF, IUI, genetic testing, fertility preservation and reproductive surgeries.