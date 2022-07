5 medical office building deals in July

Here are five medical office deals Becker's has reported on since July 6:

1. IRA Capital, a private equity firm, acquired two medical office buildings in Vista, Calif., predominantly occupied by San Diego-based Scripps Health.

2. Two medical office buildings in Waterloo, Iowa, were sold for $16.4 million.

3. A medical office building in Youngstown, Ohio, was sold to a California investor for $2.3 million.

4. Healthcare developer Anchor Health Properties bought a medical office building in Marietta, Ga.

5. A medical office building in Brandon, Fla., was sold for $39 million.