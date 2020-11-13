5 medical building sales involving ASCs, specialty groups in Q3

While health systems led third-quarter transactions in the medical office building sector, a number involved specialty groups and surgery centers, according to Hammond Hanlon Camp's quarterly medical office building report.

Hammond Hanlon Camp is an independent strategic advisory and investment banking firm singularly focused on healthcare.

Five third-quarter medical office building transactions that involved surgery centers or specialty groups:

July

Montecito Medical acquired a 17,000-square-foot medical office building in Lynchburg, Va., that is leased to Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery. The purchase price was $4.6 million.

August

Kayne Anderson acquired a two-story, 98,700-square-foot property in Auburn, Mass., from Simon Property Group for $50.3 million. The medical office was 100 percent leased to Reliant Medical Group, which is part of the OptumCare network and a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

Anchor Health Properties paid $29.8 million to acquire Brookhaven Medical Center II, a 51,429-square-foot property built this year in Atlanta. It is fully occupied by Piedmont Physicians of Brookhaven, and specialties provided at the location include otolaryngology, dermatology, orthopedic, ophthalmology and pulmonary services.

September

A joint venture between MBRE (which has since been renamed Remedy Medical Properties) and Kayne Anderson acquired a portfolio consisting of four outpatient medical office buildings in Hinsdale, Ill. Purchased for $51 million, the property portfolio is 85 percent leased to healthcare providers including Edward-Elmhurst Health, UChicago Medicine and Hinsdale Surgical Center.

A joint venture between Municipal Acquisitions and Children's National Health System acquired the newly built, 60,000-square-foot Children's National Prince George's County in Lanham, Md., from Heritage Partners. Purchased for $39.2 million, the facility includes a pediatric ASC and space for pediatric medical offices.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.